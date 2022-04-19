Archbold Man Sentenced To Prison For Felonious Assault

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

An Archbold, Ohio man was sentenced on April 13, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Miguel Garza, 19, previously pleaded guilty to Felonious Assault. He did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to another, by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Garza to a minimum prison term of 4 years and a maximum prison term of 6 years and ordered him to pay court costs.

PRESS RELEASE