Archbold Man Seriously Injured Following Car vs. Pederstrian Accident

(PRESS RELEASE) Swanton Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on October 4, 2025, at approximately 10:35 p.m. The crash occurred on State Route 64 (Waterville Swanton Road) near mile post 7 in Swanton Township, Lucas County.

Mark A. Baun, age 67, of Delta, Ohio, was operating a 2019 Honda Civic east on State Route 64, near mile post 7. Donny R. Bussell III, age 38, of Archbold, Ohio, was walking east, in the eastbound lane of travel. Mr. Baun struck Mr. Bussell in the eastbound lane of travel.

Mr. Baun was transported to Mercy Perrysburg Medical Center by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Bussell was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center by ground ambulance with serious injuries.

State Route 64 was closed for one hour and thirty-seven minutes. Mr. Baun was wearing his safety belt. A passenger in the Honda Civic, Tina Baun, age 66, of Delta, Ohio, was wearing her safety belt and was not injured.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by Whitehouse Fire and EMS, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, and Joey’s Towing. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts.