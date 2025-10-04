NWOAL BOYS SOCCER: Bryan Stuns Archbold 2-1 With Last Minute Goal

OPEN FIELD … Bryan’s Bryce Welling breaks into open territory in Bryan’s 2-1 win at Archbold.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FIGHT FOR THE BALL … Kevin Alcazar of Archbold (left) and Eric Koenig from Bryan battle for possession in the second half.

Bryan 2, Archbold 1

ARCHBOLD – The key league match between Bryan and Archbold appeared to be headed for a tie with the score knotted at 1 in the final minute.

Bryan’s Alex Diaz had other ideas has he found the net, with an assist by Eric Koenig, with 28 seconds remaining for a 2-1 win to keep them perfect in NWOAL play at 4-0.

After a scoreless first half, Bryan broke the ice with a Carter Altaffer goal at the 30:56 mark of the second half.

Archbold quickly answered back with a score by Eliazar Covarrubias to tie the match with 28:33 to go and it remained tied until Diaz’s late match heroics.

Jess Hendricks stopped four Archbold shots on goal while Uriel Cortez turned away six for the Bluestreaks.

Bryan (9-2-1, 4-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Carter Altaffer, Alex Diaz; Assists: Alex Diaz, Eric Koenig; Saves: Jess Hendricks – 4; Shots – 14 (8 SOG)

Archbold (11-3, 3-2 NWOAL) – Goal: Eliazar Covarrubias; Saves: Uriel Cortez – 6; Shots – 13 (5 SOG)