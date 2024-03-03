Archbold Middle School Wrestling Wins State Dual Championship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTATE DUAL CHAMPS … The Archbold Middle School wrestling team, 6th-8th grade, traveled to Olentangy High School in Columbus on February 25th, and finished the 2024 OAC Junior High Division III Dual Meet with a 5-0 record, enroute to the state crown. The Streaks defeated: Mechanicsburg 66-3; Garaway 62-35; Evergreen 70-30; Liberty Center 50-44; Claymont 64-42. Pictured are team members: First row – Kaed Merrilat – 96lbs, Alex Baden – 114lbs, Donnie Summers – 78lbs, Jayden Booth – 132lbs, Jesse Meyer, Brendon Bosco – 90lbs, Zayd Guelde – 74lbs, Garrett Beck – 84lbs. Second row – Coach Bostelman, Coach Wilson, Gus Legato – 120lbs, Cameron Leskow – 164lbs, Kayden Wellman – 126lbs, Jonas Nichols – 138lbs, Ethan Bowman – 146lbs, Layne Miller – 108lbs, Ben Hawkins – 209lbs, Connor McLafferty – 176lbs, Ty Bosco – 102lbs, Kadyn Pollock – 249lbs, Coach Ruffer, Hunter Brennen – 154lbs, Coach Hogrefe.