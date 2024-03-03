DIVISION II GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Bryan Repeats As District Champions After Holding Off Liberty-Benton, 61-54

By: Nate Calvin
MILLER CITY (March 2, 2024) – The Golden Bears led by as many as 18 points in the first half and survived a flurry of triples in the second half by Liberty-Benton for a 61-54 win and their second straight district title.
Ella Voigt’s triple from the right wing and a layup by Anna Gray on a run out gave Bryan a 5-0 lead, as the Golden Bears would never trail.
Marah Smith converted a three-point play on a nice left-hand finish at the hoop, but Sophia Barbara knocked down a pair of three balls for the Eagles to ...
