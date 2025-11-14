Archbold & Napoleon Men Killed After Plane Loses Altitude, Crashes in Henry County

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-engine plane fatal crash that occurred around 5:08 p.m. on November 14, 2025 near County Road Y and Township Road 14a in Henry County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Jabiru J230-SP was in routine flight when the plane lost altitude and crashed into a plowed field.

The two occupants, Roger Henricks, 85, Napoleon, and Terry Henricks, 82, Archbold, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Emergency Medical Services, Henry County Fire and Rescue, Henry County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation.