NWOAL GIRLS SOCCER: Archbold Rolls Past Wauseon 9-0 In Season Opener

FULTON COUNTY RIVALS … Archbold’s Daylin Bosco goes on the attack during the Streaks season opener at Wauseon.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FANCY FOOTWORK … Wauseon senior Brianna Woodruff tries to control the ball while surrounded by Archbold defenders.

Archbold 9, Wauseon 0

WAUSEON – In their season and NWOAL opener, Archbold built a 5-0 lead at halftime and rolled to a convincing 9-0 win over the In...