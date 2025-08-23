NWOAL GIRLS SOCCER: Delta Explodes For 12 Goals In Win Over Swanton

OFFENSIVE SHOWCASE … Olivia Mohring (above) recorded three assists as Delta romped over Swanton, 12-0.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NWOAL OPENER … Swanton freshman Dixie Anderson works with the ball in the Bulldogs NWOAL opener at Delta.

Delta 12, Swanton 0

DELTA – Five different Panthers scored at least one goal, and seven players had at least one assist each as Delta overwhelmed Swanton 12-0 in the NW...