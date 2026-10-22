Archbold Rotarians Hear Update On Fairlawn Retirement Community Renovations

RENOVATION UPDATE … Archbold Rotarians recently received an update on the Fairlawn Retirement Community renovations that are underway. Fairlawn CEO Tammy Allison explained that the current construction is focused on replacing the nursing home beds that largely date back to when the facility opened in 1964. When finished, Fairlawn will have 36 private rooms grouped in three pods that will each have their own dining and community area. Once nursing renovations are completed, the project moves to independent living apartments and the memory care area. Pictured with a rendering of the project are (from left) Tina Draine, Fairlawn director of donor relations; Tammy Allison, CEO; and Mari Yoder, who arranged the program and serves as a co-chair of the fundraising campaign. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – Fairlawn Retirement Community recently started the renovations of the facility where its nursing home, independent living apartments and memory care unit are located. However, planning for the project, estimated to cost some $10.2 million, actually started before COVID pushed a pause button for a few years.

Fairlawn CEO Tammy Allison told Archbold Rotarians that planning restarted in earnest in August 2023 for what is expected to be a 10-to-15-year project.

The renovations, she explained, will largely bring the original building that opened in 1964 up to date, starting with the nursing home.

When this phase of the project is complete, Fairlawn will have 36 private nursing rooms with bathrooms arranged in three pods. Each pod, Allison explained, will be a community of 12 residents who share a dining room and a “neighborhood” living space. The rooms will be “more home-like” and smaller laundry areas are also in the plans.

Once the nursing home renovations are completed, the project moves to the independent living apartments and the memory care unit. In all, about two-thirds of those areas will be renovated.

Allison explained that as the plan was developed an emphasis was placed on funding it through community donations. Before the first shovel of dirt was turned for the nursing renovations, some $7 million of the estimated $10.2 million needed for everything had been raised.

As the fundraising brochure explains: “For decades, Fairlawn has been more than a place to live. It has been a promise of compassionate care and unwavering faith. Together, we can honor that legacy and build a brighter future.”

Archbold Rotary recently committed $10,000 to support Fairlawn’s renovation plans.