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D5 BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Evergreen Advances With 3-0 Win Over Pettisville

By No Comments4 Mins Read

METAMORA (Oct. 20, 2026) – Earlier this season, Evergreen had to win a game with just 10 players on the field due to a red card leaving the Vikings down a man.

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