Archbold Rotarians Help With Festival Of Lights Set-Up In Ruihley Park

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HOLIDAY PREPARATIONS … Archbold Rotarians helped set up two of the holiday displays that the club purchased in the 1990s for the annual Festival of Lights display in Ruihley Park. Here, a group of Rotarians completed the animated bell display while another group of Rotarians set-up the swan and fountain display near the park’s entrance. The club also purchased the entrance arches and poinsettias and the sidewalk arches. Helping with the bell were (from left) Marc Fruth with his grandson Dax Fruth, Lou Levy, Keith Lehman, Adam Grisier, Matt Mello and Cindy Gustwiller. The Festival of Lights, a free community display, will be turned on following the Festival of Lights parade on Friday, November 28 and remain lit through the holiday season.