Archbold Schools Approve Contracts, Make Plans To Finish School Year With Distance Learning

Superintendent Jayson Selgo informed the Archbold Board Of Education that they will continue to operate utilizing the alternative education model through the end of the current school year per Governor Mike DeWine’s order.

All Archbold Area Schools buildings and offices will be closed to non-essential employees until further notice.

Selgo also said the food service staff and buss drivers are currently serving about 1,900 meals per week and the custodial staff is currently working modified hours as they start to get ready for summer preparation.

He also mentioned that Garmann-Miller completed a tour of the middle school with several of their engineers prior to the shutdown. They will be reviewing the results of their inspection with the assessment provided by OFCC. They will present any items they feel were overlooked to the OFCC for review and possibly updates to the assessment. Garmann-Miller’s goal is to find areas to maximize the amount of state share that the district would receive.

After the approval of March’s Meeting Minutes and March 2020 Financial Reports The Board also improved the following items: Approved the disposal of 20 iPads, with a total value of $1,400, as a donation to Fairlawn Haven; Approved participation in the OHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program for the 2021 policy year providing the group remains active.

The Board also approved new, revised, replaced, or deleted a number of school policies as a result of two major legislative actions, HB 166 and SB 216.

One-year supplemental contracts for the 2020-2021 school year were approved for the following: Sharon Ziegler-Volleyball Varsity Assistant Coach; Dana Hilfinger-JV Volleyball Coach; Darian Schnitkey-9th Grade Volleyball Coach; Kylie Rufenacht-8th Grade Volleyball Coach; Abby Pennington-7th Grade Volleyball Coach.

Accepted the Superintendent’s recommendation to approve contracts for the following certified and classified employees for the 2020-2021 school year:

Certified Contract Renewals-Amy Baden, John Brooks, Jennifer Cobb, Michelle Conway, Jonathan Fether, Courtney Froehlich, Ben Gericke, Stacy Guelde, Dana Hilfinger, Bridget Ruffer, Cody Ruffer, Chelsey Smith, Mary Gingrich, Jacob Elting

Classified Contract Renewals-Tiffani Kruse, Diana Fridley, Ron Rice, Nancy Ruffer, Susan Crawford, Jody Hulbert, Mary Hall, Stacie Armstrong, Justin Dominique, Jessica Short

Also approved was a one-year contract for Zebulon Frank as an elementary teacher for the 2020-2021 school year and The Board also approved extended days for the following positions: HS Guidance, MS Guidance, ES Guidance, Vo-AG/FFA, Vocal Music, and Band.

