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ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Signs Off On 2027 Utility Rate Increases; Roundabout Plans Advance

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On Monday, Oct. 19, the Archbold Village Council approved water and wastewater rate increases for 2027 and heard an update on the roundabout construction at the intersection of State Route 2 (Stryker Street) and Township Road 24.

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