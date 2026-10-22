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ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Memorial Garden Gets A Makeover; District Gets 4 Stars On State Report Card

By No Comments9 Mins Read

At its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, the Archbold Board of Education heard campus updates and a breakdown of the district’s grade on the Ohio School Report Card released by the state.

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