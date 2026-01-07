ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Year Brings 2026 Oaths, Waterline Project Approval, & Peacefield Subdivision Rezoning

PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT / THE VILLAGE REPORTER OATH OF OFFICE … (left to right) Council members Chad Kern, Mike Evans, and Gary Dominique are sworn in by Mayor Brad Grime (far right).

EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION … Wastewater Department Superintendent Mike Short (right) recognized Mason Siegel (left) for obtaining the OEPA Class III Wastewater Operator certification.

By: Amy Wendt THE VILLAGE REPORTER amy@thevillagereporter.com Co...