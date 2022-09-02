Archbold @ Wauseon Boys Soccer

Archbold 4 Wauseon 3

WAUSEON – Archbold stormed back from a 3-1 deficit with three second half goals to shock Wauseon 4-3. Krayton Kern had two goals for the Bluestreaks and Braden Vajen found the net twice for the Indians.

Archbold (3-0, 2-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Krayton Kern 2, Dane Riley, Ethan Stuckey; Assists: Bodie Dominique, Krayton Kern, Gabe Short, Dane Riley

Wauseon (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) – no statistics

Junior Varsity: Wauseon 1-0

