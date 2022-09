Delta 6 Swanton 0

DELTA – Luke Reinhard and Caiden Etter tallied two goals each to help Delta move to 6-0 overall after a 6-0 win over Swanton.

Swanton (1-4-1, 0-2 NWOAL) – No statistics.

Delta (6-0, 2-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Luke Reinhard 2, Caiden Etter 2, Koby Albring, AJ Matthews; Assists: AJ Matthews, Miguel Rodriguez, Nolan Risner

