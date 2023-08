Archbold 2 Wauseon 0

WAUSEON – Blaney Huffman put Archbold on the board first with a goal, assisted by Jenae Kinsman, as Archbold started NWOAL play with a 2-0 win at Wauseon.

Lydia Frey added an unassisted goal for Archbold at the 4:45 mark of the second half.

Archbold (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Blaney Huffman, Lydia Frey; Assists: Jenae Kinsman

Wauseon (3-1-1, 0-1 NWOAL) – no statistics

