Delta 7 Swanton 1

DELTA – Adrianna Dunning had a first half hat trick and Grace Munger scored twice in a 7-1 win over Swanton.

Jess Finera accounted for the lone Swanton goal with a second half tally.

Delta (4-1, 1-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Ella Demaline, Grace Munger 2, Adrianna Dunning 3, Abbey Todd; Assists: Ella Demaline 2, Adrianna Dunning, Grace Munger, Liz Schlatter

Swanton (2-3, 0-1 NWOAL) – Goal: Jess Finera

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.