Genoa, OH – In November schools in the District 1 area participated in the FFA Job Interview CDE (Career Development Event). In this event students polish their skills in landing a job and launching their career. At the competition, each member submitted a resume, completed a job application and participated in an interview via telephone, in person one-on-one and with a panel of possible employers. The divisions are by age and years of FFA membership.

In the District contest held at Genoa High School the following students participated with the top ones advancing to state.

Division 1 (freshmen)– First place went to Maddy Chase – Wauseon, second place was Vanessa Sprow – Ayersville, third place was Sara Bok – Fairview, fourth place was Brady Sterling – Elmwood

Division 2 (sophomores)– First place went to Ali Genter – Pettisville, second place was Peyton Richer – Wauseon, third place was Gabrielle Kasper – Oregon Clay and fourth place was Colton Hess – Edgerton.

Division 3 (juniors) – First place went to Addi Smith – West Unity, second place to Kaylee Barron – Oak Harbor, third place went to Sami Sievert – Woodmore, and fourth place was Anna Ayers – Otsego

Division 4 (seniors)– First place went to Molly Elvey – Evergreen, second place went to Karmela Neiderhouse – Oak Harbor, third place went to Dalia Shordt – Anthony Wayne and fourth place was Parker Joseph – Elmwood.

The District 1 FFA Food Science CDE (Career Development Event) consisted of completing a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package. Also, they completed an aroma identification section, took a written test, responded to a mock customer complaint letter, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and completed a taste sensory test.

Area finishers were: First place – Liberty Center, second place was Bowling Green, third place was Eastwood, fourth place was Oregon, fifth place was West Unity and sixth place was Tinora.

Individual finishers were: first place, Cole Bauman – Liberty Center, second place, Isabella Belleville – Bowling Green, third place, Addi Smith – West Unity, fourth place Alyvia Meyer – Liberty Center and fifth place, James Mahlman – Bowling Green.

CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.

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