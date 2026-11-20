Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on November 18, 2026:

Among those indicted was Joshua W.L. Beard, for the offenses of Escape, Aggravated Burglary, Burglary and Strangulation.

Joshua W.L. Beard, age 39, 225 E. Pearl St., Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Burglary, a Felony of the First Degree, and One Count of Burglary, a Felony of the Second Degree, as well as One Count of Strangulation and One Count of Escape, each a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on or about November 6-7, 2026, at his residence on E. Pearl St., in Sherwood, Beard removed his court ordered ankle monitor from his person, and he also created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation. Authorities further allege that Beard then forced entry into another residence on E. Pearl St., in Sherwood, with the purpose to commit a criminal offense, and Beard did inflict physical harm on an individual at that residence.

Other Indictments Included:

Russell L. Notestine, age 66, 221 Harding St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Domestic Violence, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on November 6, 2026, at his residence on Harding St., in Defiance, Notestine caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has prior convictions of domestic violence and menacing by stalking.

Orelius M. Smith III, age 48, 809 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Domestic Violence, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on November 8, 2026, at his residence on Jefferson Ave., in Defiance, Smith caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation.

Jamie E.W. Boillat, age 20, 10100 Hoxie Rd., North Adams, Michigan, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Theft, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on October 18, 2026, Boillat stole property from a business on Elliott Rd., in Defiance, and then fled from a subsequent traffic stop, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit, until he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody on State Route 66, in Defiance.

Chad L. Hall, age 55, 27317 County Road 424 E, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 19, 2026, during a traffic stop on Williams St., in Defiance, Hall was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Oziel B. Basaldua, age 49, 1722 Durango Dr., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Receiving Stolen Property, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on October 30, 2026, in Defiance, Basaldua possessed a stolen vehicle that he had reasonable cause to believe had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

Kristina M. Minch, age 42, 102 Sholl Ter, Hicksville, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on November 6, 2026, during a traffic stop on S. Bryan St., in Hicksville, Minch was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Dena K. Hall, age 41, 1983 Jefferson Ave., Apt. 34, Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on November 6, 2026, Hall forced entry into two occupied residences on N. Wilmont St., in Sherwood.

Hayden J. Sullivan, age 21, 523 Pearl St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a Felony of the Fifth Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on November 18, 2026, in Defiance, Sullivan operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he also knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in the motor vehicle with him at the time.

Carvelle S. Tracy, age 20, 316 Clinton St., Apt. 203, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on November 15, 2026, at his residence on Clinton St., in Defiance, Tracy engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile between the ages of thirteen and sixteen.

Charles E. Gunn, age 33, 2131 Golfside Rd., Apt. 201, Ypsilanti, Michigan, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Second Degree, as well as One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on November 14, 2026, on US 24, in Defiance, Gunn operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Authorities further allege that during a subsequent traffic stop, Gunn was found to be in possession of over twenty-five grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it was intended for sale or resale.

George K. Mack, age 38, 207 Summit St., Apt. B, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Verify Address, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that from October 31, 2026, through November 10, 2026, Mack, a registered sex offender, failed to verify his current address with the sheriff’s office as required. Mack has a prior conviction of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, as well as a prior conviction of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Christopher R. Anderson, age 29, 29570 Youngman Rd., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that from February 24, 2023, through October 30, 2026, Anderson, a registered sex offender, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his change in vehicle information, as required. Anderson was previously convicted of Two Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Robert L. Barker, age 75, 2002 Baltimore St., Room 23, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that from August 9, 2026, through November 2, 2026, Barker, a registered sex offender, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his change in vehicle information, as required. Barker was previously convicted of Two Counts of Sexual Battery.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 9 a.m.

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