Area Schools Compete In Williams County Elementary School Quiz Bowl

FIRST PLACE TEAM … Front (left to right): John Deitemeyer, Sidney Luce, Finley Davis. Back (left to right): Coach Jane Shaffer, Mycah Smith, Bryce Welling, Connor Thiel, Coach Michelle Leith. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

The Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl, for students in fifth and sixth grades, was held October 26, 2021, at Bryan Elementary School.

The quiz bowl is a double-elimination tournament in which nine teams from Williams County schools competed. They included students from Bryan, Edon Northwest, Edgerton, Millcreek-West Unity, Montpelier, North Central, Stryker, St. Mary, and St. Patrick.

The winning team, after eight rounds was St. Patrick who won the last round with a score of 9-6. Stryker was runner-up after only being outscored by St. Patrick for the entire evening.

The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC). Moderators for the event were Sally Kovar, Ashley Ensign, Jane Myers and Brent Saneholtz, all from the NwOESC.

RUNNERS-UP … Front (left to right): Nathan Ryan, Brenna Creighton, Abram Batterson. Back (left to right): Joesph Munson, Anabella Miller, Coach Brenda DeGroff, Sadie Sproles.