Area Teams Travel To Tinora For Eisenhart Invitational

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DOUBLE CHAMPION … Montpelier thrower Logan Pontious took first in the Discus and Shot Put at Tinora High School in the Eisenhart Invitational.

HIGH JUMP … Kara Huntzinger (Evergreen) grabbed the fifth spot in the girls high jump after clearing 4’8”.

POLE VAULT … Evan Beauregard (Fayette) took fourth in the boys pole vault with a height of 11’0”.

BOYS RESULTS

Eisenhart ...