Field Reports From Ohio Division Of Wildlife Officers

Logo: Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Central Ohio – Wildlife District One

State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, investigated a case in Champaign County during the 2025-26 white-tailed deer gun hunting season. During the investigation, Officer Smith learned a second suspect was involved. A short time later, the second individual was found hunting without a valid deer permit and harvested a deer before purchasing a permit. The individual was charged for taking a deer without a valid deer permit and paid a total of $200 in fines and court costs in Champaign County Municipal Court.

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended a trout fishing event hosted by Pataskala Parks and Recreation. The event provided children with equipment to start fishing such as a beginner pole and tackle. The attendees also had an opportunity to practice their casting and catch stocked rainbow trout at the Foundation Park pond. Every child involved caught fish. A few participants netted bullfrog tadpoles, and Officer Freet showed the different stages of a frog’s life cycle.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District Two

State Wildlife Officer Ryan Kennedy, assigned to Hardin County, received information that a hunter had harvested a white-tailed deer without a hunting license or deer permit. Officer Kennedy contacted the hunter and determined the suspect harvested an antlerless deer and had not purchased a valid hunting license or deer permit. Officer Kennedy issued a summons for the violations. The hunter was found guilty and was ordered to pay a $175 fine.

State Wildlife Officer Ethan Bingham, assigned to Williams County, participated in the Williams County Maple Syrup Festival. This annual event is held every March. Officer Bingham, with the assistance of the Williams County Sharpshooters 4-H Club, used the Division of Wildlife’s BB gun range and inflatable archery range to provide event attendees with a great opportunity to experience shooting sports. Approximately 2,000 people attended the festival.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District Four

In late April, State Wildlife Officer Kiri Williams, assigned to Vinton County, received a call about a duckling that had fallen into a storm drain. Officer Williams responded to the location and, with help from the public, checked every storm drain in the area. They located the duckling and retrieved it. Officer Williams located a hen with new hatchlings at a nearby pond and released the duckling, which joined the others and was accepted into the group.

State Wildlife Officer Levi Boggs, assigned to Gallia County, stopped to talk to two individuals in orange vests during the 2025-26 white-tailed deer gun hunting season. They had harvested an antlerless deer that morning, and the hunter had a valid hunting license and deer permit, but the tag was not applied to the harvest and the deer had not been game checked. The individual was issued a summons for failing to complete the game check process where the deer fell. The hunter pleaded guilty in Gallipolis Municipal Court and was ordered to pay $235 in fines and court costs.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District Five

Several state wildlife officers from District Five investigated a large trash dump in Greene County on Caesar Creek Wildlife Area. The officers determined a possible suspect and noted fire damage on much of the disposed garbage. The officers also found fire damage on a structure at the suspect’s residence and verified the structure fire with local fire officials. The officers contacted the homeowner and found the individual had rented a box truck to dispose trash on the wildlife area. The suspect received two citations for littering on state property and was found guilty of both charges. The defendant was ordered to pay $337.90 in fines and $576.51 in court costs, serve two years of probation, and complete 40 hours of community service.

State Wildlife Officer Brad Buening, assigned to Mercer County, partnered with Spring Valley Wildlife Area Education Center staff to lead a class about morel mushrooms. The class was held at Woodland Trails Wildlife Area with 40 participants. Attendees learned about the four species of morel that can be found in Ohio in the spring as well as many of the other 2,000 species of mushroom that call Ohio home. Officer Buening took participants into the field and highlighted trees and habitats that are most likely to produce mushrooms. As an added treat, attendees were invited to sample wild game cooking that included venison tacos and smoked fish dip.

Information provided by the Ohio Division of Wildlife.