Tuesday, January 23, 2024
The Village Reporter
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Adison Briner (Edon)

The female Athlete of the Week is Edon basketball player Adison Briner. The sophomore forward had 10 buckets to finish with 20 points to lead Edon past Ottawa Hills 37-19 last Saturday.

