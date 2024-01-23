Archbold Teachers Agree To 2024-2025 Salaries

(PRESS RELEASE) January 22, 2024 – Archbold, Ohio – The Archbold Education Association (AEA) and the Archbold Area Local Schools Board of Education have agreed to the 2024-2025 salary schedule.

This agreement will be part of the contract that was approved in April 2022 that is effective from August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2025.

At the time the contract was last negotiated, an agreement was unable to be met for the 2024-2025 school year due to the parameters of the five-year forecast at that time.

Due to an improved five-year forecast, the Board and AEA were able to reopen the contract for the purpose of negotiating the 2024-2025 salary schedule. For the 2024-2025 school year, a 3% increase to the base salary was negotiated.

Superintendent Jayson Selgo, said, “The mutual goal of the Archbold Education Association and the Board of Education was to reach an agreement that fairly compensates district employees while respecting the financial goals of the district and community. All members of the negotiating team were in agreement that this was achieved.”

Shawn Grime, President of the AEA commented, “The Archbold Education Association continues its commitment to provide a high-quality education to our students and a supportive relationship with the community.”

“AEA’s goal was to work collaboratively and respectfully with the administration and board of education to settle on a salary agreement that would meet the mutual needs of our district and staff members, and we were able to confidently achieve that goal.”