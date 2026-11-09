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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hadley Hudson (Archbold)

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The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold cross country runner Hadley Hudson. Last weekend at the state meet, Hudson placed 28th (19:16.4) to lead the Bluestreaks to tenth place as a team.

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