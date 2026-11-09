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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gunner Taylor (Delta)

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

The male Athlete of the Week is Delta football player Gunner Taylor. Last week in a regional quarterfinal win over Woodmore, Taylor rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal win.

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