ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kailee Thiel (Bryan)

The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan basketball player Kailee Thiel. The Bryan senior came up huge in the second half of a pair of district wins last week at Miller City High School. In a come from behind win in the semifinals over Toledo Rogers, Thiel scored 18 of her 21 points in the second half and then scored 16 of her 17 points in the second half of a win over Liberty-Benton in the district finals.

