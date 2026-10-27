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Tuesday, October 27
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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nate Ryan (Stryker)

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The male Athlete of the Week is Stryker football player Nate Ryan. Ryan carried the ball 15 times for 209 yards and four touchdowns last Friday in a 52-16 win over Sebring McKinley.

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