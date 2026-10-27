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Tuesday, October 27
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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kinley Curtis (Swanton)

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The female Athlete of the Week is Swanton volleyball player Kinley Curtis. Curtis drilled 27 kills in a sectional semifinal win over Liberty-Benton as she surpassed 1,000 kills in her career.

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