On Nov. 16, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-SARAH J. HERNANDEZ-HUAXTITLAN, age 22, of Wauseon, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation where a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about October 19, 2026, she allegedly did by force, stealth or deception trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation of any person when any person other than an accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present. 26CR134.

-RAYMOND D. RIDGWAY, age 45, of Wauseon, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards. On or about October 11, 2026, he allegedly stole a credit card from an elderly person; and he allegedly did, with purpose to defraud, obtain property or services by the use of a PNC Bank/Visa Credit Card, in one or more transactions, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the card was expired or been revoked, or was obtained, retained, or being used in violation of the law. 26CR146.

-BRANDON D.R. CLARK, age 34, of Swanton, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering. On or about October 21, 2026 through October 22, 2026, he allegedly did trespass on the land or premises and in an unoccupied structure of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony and theft offense. 26CR137.

-NATASHA L. BLEIKAMP, age 35, of Stryker, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Complicity in the Commission of an Offense. On or about October 21, 2026 through October 22, 2026, she allegedly did act with the kind of culpability required for the commission of an offense and did aid or abet another in committing the offense of Breaking and Entering. 26CR135.

-JOSHUA J. DEMOULIN, age 37, of Wauseon, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering. On or about October 21, 2026 through October 22, 2026, he allegedly did trespass on the land or premises and in an unoccupied structure of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony and theft offense. 26CR136.

-CODY M. BAXTER, age 36, of Hudson, Michigan, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering. On or about October 29, 2026, he allegedly did trespass on the land or premises and in an unoccupied structure of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony and theft offense. 26CR139.

-ZACHARY D. WILSON, age 28, of Hudson, Michigan, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering. On or about October 29, 2026, he allegedly did trespass on the land or premises and in an unoccupied structure of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony and theft offense. 26CR140.

-LANDON C. PRESNELL, age 23, of Swanton, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering, one count of Aggravated Menacing, one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Attempted Murder, and one count of Inducing Panic. On or about November 1, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm, by any means, to property of the victim without his consent, and it created a risk of physical harm to any person; he allegedly did knowingly cause the victim to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to the victim or the property of the victim; he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to the victim by means of a deadly weapon; he allegedly did attempt to purposely cause the death of the victim; and he allegedly did cause the evacuation of any public place, or otherwise cause serious public inconvenience or alarm by committing any offense, with reckless disregard of the likelihood that its commission would cause serious public inconvenience or alarm. 26CR141.

-LAVENDER B. GALLOWAY, age 18, of Swanton, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Evidence. On or about November 1, 2026, she allegedly did, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress, or was about to be or likely to be instituted, alter, destroy, conceal, or remove any record, document, or thing, with purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence in such proceeding or investigation. 26CR145.

-AEDEN P.C. KIRTZ, age 21, of Swanton, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Evidence. On or about November 1, 2026, he allegedly did, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress, or was about to be or likely to be instituted, alter, destroy, conceal, or remove any record, document, or thing, with purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence in such proceeding or investigation. 26CR144.

-TRISTAN J. DECK, age 22, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Assault, one count of Strangulation, one count of Abduction, and one count of Theft. On or about October 31, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to the Victim by means of strangulation or suffocation; he allegedly did, without privilege to do so, knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of the Victim, under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear; and he allegedly stole from the Victim. 26CR142.

-GARRET P. ADEN, age 25, of Defiance, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation. On or about October 23, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 26CR138.

-EVAN M. WHITED, age 37, of Pettisville, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Obstructing Official Business, and one count of Assault. On or about November 7, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim 1, a family or household member; he allegedly did, without privilege to do so and with purpose to prevent, obstruct, or delay the performance by a public official of any authorized act within the public official’s official capacity, an act that hampered or impeded a public official in the performance of the public official’s lawful duties, and the violation created a risk of physical harm to an emergency service responder; and he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim 2, a peace officer while in performance of his official duties. 26CR143.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

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