A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on November 16, 2026, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jaalin Steigall, 19, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence, Attempted Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, and Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On April 16, 2026, he knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. On June 29, 2026, he attempted to fail to appear as required at a hearing, after having been released on his own recognizance. On October 8, 2026, he failed to appear as required at a hearing, after having been released on his own recognizance.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Steigall to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, abide by an 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program and any recommended aftercare, obtain verifiable employment, complete a dual diagnosis assessment and successfully complete any recommendations and any aftercare, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare, stay out of bars/taverns, not to possess or consume alcohol, not to possess or consume THC/Marihuana or any illegal drugs, obtain diploma or high school equivalent, obtain a valid driver’s license and auto insurance, serve 64 days in CCNO in case no. 26CR53, serve 58 days in CCNO in case no. 26CR96, and serve 29 days in CCNO in case no. 26CR132, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Steigall spending 1-180 days in CCNO for Domestic Violence, 6-12 months in prison for Attempted Failure to Appear, and 6-18 months in prison for Failure to Appear.

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