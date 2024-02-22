Authorities Searching For Commercial Vehicle In Connection With Hit-Skip Accident That Killed Archbold Man

(PRESS RELEASE) UPPER SANDUSKY – The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 19, 2024 at approximately 5:56 a.m. on U.S. Route 23 near Township Road 65 in Pitt Township.

The preliminary investigation shows Brady D. Neifer, 25, Archbold, Ohio, was operating a Nissan Maxima, southbound on U.S. Route 23 when his vehicle struck an unknown vehicle.

The impact caused Neifer to travel off the west side of the roadway and come to rest along a tree line. The unknown vehicle left the scene after the crash occurred.

Neifer was pronounced deceased on scene by the Wyandot County coroner. Neifer was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Further examination of damage sustained to the Nissan leads troopers to believe the other vehicle involved in this crash is a semi-tractor trailer, a dump truck or other heavy commercial vehicle.

The impact likely caused damage to the rear of the unknown vehicle, its trailer or the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) bumper.

The unknown vehicle possibly went northbound on U.S. 23 after leaving the scene of the crash. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the location of this vehicle, the identity of its driver or any other information is asked to call the Bucyrus Post at 419-562-8040.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Pitt Township Fire Department, Wyandot County EMS, and Fox’s Towing.