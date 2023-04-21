BBC BASEBALL: Edon Hurler Kyler Sapp Throws No-Hitter In 10-0 Win Over Stryker

NO-HITTER … Edon’s Kyler Sapp fires a pitch during his five-inning no-hit effort against Stryker. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

EDON (APRIL 20, 2023) - The last time Edon pitcher Kyler Sapp threw a no-hitter, he was in Little League.

But now Sapp has one on the big stage, varsity baseball, helping Edon to a 10-0 win over Stryker.

Never mind that the game only lasted five innings because of the 10-run rule. It still counts as a no-hitter.