BBC BASEBALL: Edon Hurler Kyler Sapp Throws No-Hitter In 10-0 Win Over Stryker

NO-HITTER … Edon’s Kyler Sapp fires a pitch during his five-inning no-hit effort against Stryker. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)
By: Daniel Cooley
EDON (APRIL 20, 2023) - The last time Edon pitcher Kyler Sapp threw a no-hitter, he was in Little League.
But now Sapp has one on the big stage, varsity baseball, helping Edon to a 10-0 win over Stryker.
Never mind that the game only lasted five innings because of the 10-run rule. It still counts as a no-hitter.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.