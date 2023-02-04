BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Joey Burt’s 20 Points Helps North Central Rally Late To Nip Edon 57-54

FOURTH QUARTER HEROICS … Joey Burt elevates for a jumper for the Eagles Friday night. Burt tallied a game-high 20 points, including reeling off six straight points in the final frame to carry North Central to a 57-54 win. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

PIONEER - Two free throws from Carter Kiess gave Edon a 51-50 lead with 2:28 left in the game.

But Joey Burt then took over, scoring North Central's next six points, as North Central topped Edon 57-54.