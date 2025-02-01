BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Edon Tied For First In League After Dispatching North Central, 56-42

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GAME'S LEADING SCORER … Briggs Gallehue goes up for two of his game-high 28 pints as the Bombers moved into a tie for first place in the BBC after a 56-42 win at North Central.

Edon 56, North Central 42

PIONEER – Briggs Gallehue had 28 points to lead all scorers and Cohen Hulbert added 10 to help Edon (9-8, 4-1 BBC) get past North Central, 56-42.

North Central (6-11, 2-3 BBC) had one player reach double figures with Anton Hegler getting six buckets and two free throws for 14.

EDON (56) – Steinke 1; Chrisman 8; Radabaugh 4; Manel 0; Sapp 5; Hulbert 10; Gallehue 28; Totals: 16-4-12 – 56

NORTH CENTRAL (42) – Hegler 14; Douglass 7; Poynter 5; Meyers 6; Reinbolt 2; Whitley 3; St. John 2; Clark 3; Totals: 10-6-4 – 42

EHS 14 15 12 15 – 56

NCHS 13 12 9 8 -42