BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Stryker Pulls Away In Second Half To Upend Hilltop, 42-25

BBC ACTION … Stryker's William Donovan looks for an open Panther with a Hilltop defender nearby.

Stryker 42, Hilltop 25

WEST UNITY – Stryker (3-2, 9-9 BBC) held a 25-22 lead after three quarters and then held Hilltop (6-11, 2-3 BBC) to without a field goal in the fourth to pull away for a 42-25 victory.

The Donovan brothers topped the scoring for the Panthers as William had 15 and Daniel added 13.

STRYKER (42) – W. Donovan 15; Myers 0; Lloyd 0; Damms 1; Capps 0; Chapple 0; Batterson 0; Wickerham 8; D. Donovan 13; Rivas 0; Rupp 5; Dickinson 0; Totals: 14-1-11 – 42

HILLTOP (25) – Grubbs 0; Verdin 3; Schlosser 4; Shimp 5; Kesler 0; Dempsey 3; Rossman 4; Bailey 0; Crossgrove 3; B. Guillen 3; J. Gillen 0; Totals: 5-3-6 – 25

SHS 7 8 10 17 – 42

HHS 9 7 6 3 – 25