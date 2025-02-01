Thomas Langenderfer (1949 – 2025)

Thomas Langenderfer, born January 15, 1949, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 30th, 2025 at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, surrounded by his loving family.

The son of the late Romain Omer and Marilyn Langenderfer, Thomas was one of eight children.

From a young age, he developed a strong work ethic, taking his first job at just eight years old with Bettinger Farms while also helping on his family’s farm, where they grew asparagus, muskmelon, and various row crops.

He attended St. Elizabeth’s Catholic School in Richfield Center and later graduated as a proud member of the final class of St. Mary’s High School class of 1967.

Inspired by the legendary bravery of the Marines at Belleau Wood and Iwo Jima, Thomas enlisted in the United States Marine Corps upon graduation. He trained at Camp Pendleton before serving in Vietnam with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines.

In the Quang Tri Province, he participated in several operations against Viet Cong insurgents, including Operation Saline II and Operation Scotland II. He was injured twice, earning Purple Hearts, and was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal (E-3).

Those who knew Tom knew him as a working man, but few understood why he worked so tirelessly. When he returned home from Vietnam, he found his bank account emptied, his car wrecked, and his train and coin collection stolen. Even the local bank refused him a loan because of his disabilities from Vietnam.

Determined to rebuild, Tom took on any job he could find. He worked in concrete for Pete Simon, did security at Dave’s Country Inn, and started a painting business with the support of the owner of Valet Paint in Toledo, who gave him his first pump and simply said, “Pay me when you can.”

During this time, he met the love of his life, Jo Ann Studenka. Together, they farmed row crops, grew asparagus and hay, and raised a small herd of beef cattle and sheep.

Tom was eventually hired at General Motors in Toledo, where he worked for 39.5 years. Never one to slow down, he spent his final five years there working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, then coming home to put in another three to five hours farming and painting.

Above all else, Tom was a family man. His wife of 53 years, Jo Ann, and their children Tammie, Stacy, and Shawn will forever hold onto the memories of a man who would do anything for them. He always said he lost one family in Vietnam and never wanted to lose another.

His love was unwavering, his strength unmatched, and his devotion to his family unbreakable. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren—watching cartoons, playing cards, going on tractor rides, and making sure they did all the farm chores, even if it took twice as long as it should have.

Those who knew Tom also knew his incredible strength. No matter the health challenges he faced, he pushed through, never giving up the fight.

And when asked if he would do it all over again, he simply said he would. If he ever had a bad day, he’d take his wife to the casino to play poker and visit his favorite slots —the peacocks, angels, and lions.

Tom took great pride in his volunteering his time painting at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, knowing it was a cherished family tradition for many. His dedication to his community and helping others will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Romain and Marilyn Langenderfer, and in-laws Stanley and Mary Ann Studenka, brothers, Romain and Daryl Langenderfer, and sisters, Beverly Langenderfer and Sharon Vaughn. Brother in- law Bob Huskins and nieces Sandy and Susan.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; children, Tammie (Brian) Bull, Stacy Fischer (John Martinez), and Shawn (Aimee Genter) Langenderfer; and grandchildren, Brayden, Sydney, Grady, Beau, and Aubree. Brother, Terry Langenderfer, and sisters, Joyce and Renee; and many loving sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude. to the doctors, nurses and staff at the VA Ann Arbor, Michigan, for providing Tom with the best possible care and a final salute. They were his angels—especially respiratory therapist Senta, They also extend their thanks to Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and her staff for all of their support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grandson Grady Langenderfer’s “Poppy run” 501c3 charitable organization raising funds for veteran organizations.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4th from 3 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Catholic War Veterans Service and Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 pm.. Prayers will begin in the funeral home at 10:15 am on Wednesday, February 5th, followed by a procession to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial for Tom will begin at 11:00 am. Fr. Walter Tuscano will preside. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Thomas’s unwavering dedication to his family, work, and community will be deeply missed by all who knew him.