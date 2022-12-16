BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Fayette Opens BBC Play With 50-39 Win Over Montpelier

REVERSE LAYUP … Chase Moats gets open inside for two points during Fayette’s big second quarter. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

FAYETTE – Kaden Frenn had 21 points, including 11 in the second quarter, and the Eagles were 13/15 from the foul line in the final stanza to salt away a 50-39 win to start BBC play.

Driving layups from Demetrius Whiteside and Wyatt Mitchell and a triple by Xander Dunnett from the top of the circle, staked Fayette to a 7-2 lead out of the gate.