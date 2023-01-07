BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Montpelier Rallies In Fourth Quarter To Nip Edon, 32-30

LONG RANGE JUMPER … Edon leading scorer Peyton Trausch snaps off a three ball with Montpelier’s Grant Girrell in his face. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

MONTPELIER - Though Edon's biggest lead was just five points, the Bombers held the lead for the majority of the first three quarters.

Montpelier's only leads were at 16-15 in the second period and at 20-18 in the third stanza.