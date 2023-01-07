High School Sports Roundup For January 6, 2023

NWOAL BOWLING … Bryan’s Haylie Federspiel warms up prior to the match versus Delta. Federspiel rolled games of 154 and 191 to lead the Lady Bears to the win. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)
GIRLS BOWLING
Bryan 1,882 Delta 1,675
BRYAN – The Golden Bears swept match play and then used a 450-392 win in the Baker Games to pull away for the win.
Haylie Federspiel rolled games 154 and 191 to lead Bryan while Ciarra Flickinger fired a 169 and 211 to pace Delta.
