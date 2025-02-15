BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Montpelier’s Fidler Plucks The Eagles In 76-46 Victory

By: Sienna Gill

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

FAYETTE (February 14, 2025) – Led by a standout performance from CJ Fidler, the Montpelier Locomotives took control of the game early and didn’t waver, securing a dominant 76-46 win over the Fayette Eagles on Friday night, clinching a share of the BBC title.

Both teams fought hard until the final buzzer, but Montpelier’s defensive pressure and steady offense proved to be too much for the Eagles to handle.

The first quarter saw a fast-paced start, with Montpelier getting on the board with a smooth jumper from Wesley Hartsock.

Fayette had opportunities early but struggled to convert, missing multiple three-point attempts. Kenneth Smeltzer took advantage of a quick steal, driving to the hoop for an easy layup that helped Montpelier build a lead.

Fayette’s Xander Goble responded with a strong effort, sinking a crucial three-pointer and adding a putback layup to keep the Eagles in the game.

Despite Fayette’s resilience, Montpelier capitalized on turnovers and closed the first quarter with a 16-10 lead.

Montpelier’s offense surged in the second quarter, with Fidler stepping into the spotlight. He drained a deep three-pointer early and followed it up with back-to-back layups in transition.

Fayette struggled to keep up as turnovers continued to be an issue. Wyatt Bieber and Caden Leininger fought hard, with Bieber getting to the free-throw line and Leininger attacking inside, but Montpelier’s Gavyn Bass fired back with a big three-pointer to stretch the lead. By halftime, the Locomotives had built a commanding 37-22 lead.

Montpelier (16-4, 6-1, BBC) demonstrated more of the same throughout the third quarter, with Fidler continuing to dominate. He hit another three and added multiple free throws, extending Montpelier’s lead.

Goble continued to battle, knocking down a deep three and fighting through contact for a layup, but the Eagles couldn’t find consistent scoring outside of him.

Smeltzer and Hartsock kept the pressure on with strong inside play, and as the quarter came to a close, Montpelier sat comfortably ahead at 58-37.

Fayette (2-19, 1-6 BBC) made a push in the fourth quarter, with Caden Leininger draining a three and Bieber hitting a jumper at the free-throw line, but Montpelier refused to let up.

Hartsock added a smooth floater, and Fidler capped off his stellar night with a final layup to bring his total to an impressive 30 points.

Fayette’s efforts never wavered, with Goble finishing with a hard-earned 16 points, but Montpelier’s efficient scoring and defensive pressure ultimately secured the 76-46 victory.

MONTPELIER (76) – Saneholtz 0; Lyons 0; Sharps 10; Fidler 30; M. Smeltzer 0; Hartsock 10; Sommer 0; Alvira 3; Bass 7; K. Smeltzer 16; Riggenbach 0; Totals: 22-4-20 – 76

FAYETTE (46) – Beauregard 0; C. Leininger 13; M. Leininger 3; Lichtenwald 0; Blackmer 0; Bieber 11; Andrews 3; Goble 16; Totals: 11-6-6 – 46

MHS 16 21 21 18 – 76

FHS 10 12 15 9 – 46