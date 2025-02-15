NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Bryan Stuns Wauseon 52-50 For First NWOAL Win Since 2021

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON (February 14, 2025) – Bryan edged out Wauseon in a thrilling NWOAL contest that came down to the wire, claiming a 52-50 victory after a clutch basket in the closing seconds.

It’s Bryan’s first win in NWOAL play since 2021, snapping a 30-game losing streak.

The game began with both teams setting a fast pace, as Bryan took an early lead behind a strong finish from Carter Dominique and a three from Gavin Jaessing.

Wauseon answered with baskets inside from Riley Riegsecker and Nicholas Stinner, but Bryan’s outside shooting helped them maintain their lead. The Bears held an 18-11 advantage at the end of the first.

Wauseon picked up its offensive efficiency in the second quarter, converting at a 55% clip from the field.

Riegsecker sparked the run with a steal that led to a layup on the other end, which he followed with a deep three off an assist by Ryan Neff.

Bryan briefly stretched its lead to 25-16 after a basket from Kingston Sito, but Wauseon countered with a 12-0 run.

Stinner and Riegsecker each converted and-one opportunities, and a flurry of quick baskets allowed the Indians to surge ahead. A late basket by Stinner gave Wauseon a 28-25 advantage heading into the half.

As the third quarter unfolded, it was clear that a battle was underway. Bryan quickly tied the score at 30 early in the quarter after Sito knocked down a three.

Wauseon’s Stinner responded with back-to-back buckets, showing his dominance inside. Riegsecker extended the lead with a deep shot, but Bryan refused to back down.

A surge from Landon Bassett and Sito cut into the lead, and a pair of free throws from Tucker Miller put Bryan ahead 38-37 entering the fourth.

In the fourth, Watson extended Bryan’s lead with a tough finish down low, but Stinner countered with a quick finish on the other end.

Seth Richer added another jumper to keep Wauseon in striking distance and Carter Gype followed by momentarily putting the Indians in front, draining a three and finishing a fast break layup for a 46-42 lead.

However, Bryan fought back as Sito came up with a crucial steal and lay-in to tie the game at 48 apiece. Sito then followed with another bucket the following possession, giving Bryan a 50-48 lead with under a minute left.

Down two, Wauseon called Stinner’s number and out of a timeout, he scored off a drive to the hoop, tying the game at 50.

With just :08 seconds remaining, Bryan executed a well-designed final play, where Sito made an exceptional pass to Jaessing for a game winning reverse layup as time expired.

The Bears shot an effective 47% from the field and 41% from deep, while Wauseon shot 43% and 29% respectively.

Bryan’s offensive balance was key, with Sito, who scored 17, and Jaessing, who scored 10, making crucial plays down the stretch.

Wauseon’s Stinner and Riegsecker both led the Indians with 19, but their efforts fell just short in an intense league battle that remained competitive throughout the full 32 minutes.

Wauseon (10-10, 4-3 NWOAL) looks to finish their regular season with a win, as they play Pettisville at home, tomorrow, February 15. Bryan (7-14, 1-6 NWOAL) also ends their regular season tomorrow as they host Paulding at home.

BRYAN (52) – Welling 0; Miller 2; Muehlfeld 0; Jaessing 10; Bassett 14; Sito 17; Dominique 3; Watson 6; Totals: 14-7-3 – 52

WAUSEON (50) – Neff 0; Riegsecker 19; Na. Stinner 0; Ni. Stinner 19; Gype 10; Fruchey 0; King 0; Richer 2; Totals: 17-4-4 – 50

BHS 18 7 13 14 – 52

WHS 11 17 9 13 – 50

Junior Varsity: Wauseon, 38-36