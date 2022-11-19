BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hilltop Pulls Away In Fourth Quarter To Beat Montpelier 41-30

BIG THIRD QUARTER … Mia Hancock unloads a three-pointer during the third quarter of Hilltop’s win at Montpelier. Hancock scored all eight Cadet points in the quarter and finished with 16 points on the night. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

MONTPELIER – It was a matchup of the top two teams in the BBC the last two seasons to get the girls high school basketball season underway.

Hilltop was able to overcome turnovers and used a 17-4 final stanza to earn a 41-30 win in the nonconference meeting between the two schools.