BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Holgate’s Defense Stymies Hilltop In 28-17 Win

DRIVING THE LANE … Molly Dickinson penetrates the lane to put up a shot for Hilltop last night versus Holgate. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)
By: Nate Calvin
WEST UNITY – They say defense wins championships and that theory was on full display at Hilltop High School on Thursday.
With both teams struggling to score, it was the Holgate defense that made the difference by holding Hilltop to just six points over the last three quarters and limiting Hilltop leading scorer Libbie Baker to only two points in the 28-17 win.
