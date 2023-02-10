Helen Hohenberger (1928-2023)

Helen (Gecowets) Hohenberger, 95, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Helen was born January 8, 1928, to Orley and Oda (Ebersole) Gecowets in Sherwood, Ohio.

She was the youngest of five siblings. Helen was a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church.

She graduated from Sherwood High School in 1945, and then attended Ft. Wayne Business College. On February 29, 1948, she married Delbert Ray Hohenberger.

They lived in Sherwood while Delbert was a factory worker. At church dinners, it was her potato salad that was always asked for, and her kids and grandchildren always loved eating her home-baked cookies.

In Helen’s younger years, she liked to bowl and enjoyed playing cards with her brothers and sisters, and in her later years enjoyed playing cards at the senior center.

Crocheting was something that took up a lot of her time as well in her later years, and Afghans were produced by the hundreds. Helen’s most humorous crochet project was E.T., which was passed around every year at Christmas time.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Orville (Fern) Gecowets and Ralph (Flo) Gecowets; and two sisters, Lois (Frank) Westfall and Freda (Donald) Sanders.

She is survived by her three children, Douglas (Gloria) Hohenberger, James (Margaret) Hohenberger, and Gary (Carolyn) Hohenberger; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Lehman, Lisa (Steve) Potter, Melissa (Joe) Karzynow, Shelly (Michael) Sudholtz, Lauren (Chad) Smith and Sarah Hohenberger; and 12 great-grandchildren, Calvin Lehman, Kylie Lehman, Caleb Lehman, Kloie Lehman, Emmett Potter, Makayla Karzynow, Brady Karzynow, Jack Karzynow, Ean Sudholtz, Levi Sudholtz, Gabriella Smith and Charlotte Smith.

Visitation for Helen D. Hohenberger will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 North Harrison Street, Sherwood, Ohio 43556. Funeral services for Helen will immediately follow in the church beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Boyd Shugert officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Sherwood United Methodist Church, or to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.