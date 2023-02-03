BBC GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Hilltop Clinches Share Of BBC Title With 48-34 Win At Stryker

FASTBREAK POINTS … Hilltop’s Mia Hancock cruises in for a layup in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

STRYKER – Hilltop didn’t let history repeat itself on Thursday night at Stryker High School.

After surrendering a 13-point lead at halftime in their non-conference meeting with the Panthers in December (a 40-37 loss), Hilltop led by six at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the second half for a 48-34 win.