BBC SOFTBALL: Hopper Strikes Out 17 In Montpelier’s 12-2 Win Over Stryker

By: Daniel Cooley

STRYKER - Montpelier sophomore Madelyn Hopper fanned a career high 16 batters and allowed just one hit, as Montpelier cruised past Stryker, 12-2.

"It feels pretty good (to get the career high)," Hopper said. "My go to pitch tonight was all fastballs. This was our first league game, so it was good to get off to a good start."