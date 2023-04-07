BBC SOFTBALL: Hopper Strikes Out 17 In Montpelier’s 12-2 Win Over Stryker

By: Daniel Cooley
STRYKER - Montpelier sophomore Madelyn Hopper fanned a career high 16 batters and allowed just one hit, as Montpelier cruised past Stryker, 12-2.
"It feels pretty good (to get the career high)," Hopper said. "My go to pitch tonight was all fastballs. This was our first league game, so it was good to get off to a good start."
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.