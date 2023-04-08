Saturday, April 8
News

Fayette Opera House Holds Palm Sunday Dinner & Gospel Concert

No Comments2 Mins Read

1 A.D. … The Group 1 A.D. plays at the Fayette Opera House for a Palm Sunday Gospel Concert. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fayette Opera House, located at 105 East Main Street, held a Palm Sunday dinner and Gospel Concert on Sunday, April 2nd.

The dinner featured oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed vegetables, a fresh garden salad, French bread, desserts and a refreshment.

Please login to view this news story.  Not currently a subscriber?  Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

Share.

Related Posts